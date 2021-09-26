 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Moline, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

