Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.