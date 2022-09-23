Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Moline, IL
