Moline will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Moline, IL
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
