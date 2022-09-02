Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Moline, IL
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
Storms have cleared the Quad Cities for now, but off and on showers and storms are expected through the early evening hours. The chance for severe storms is small, but not zero.
Sunny skies with above normal temperatures today. The warming trend will continue on Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when there's a chance for showers and storms in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. More cloud cover around as well and a chance for showers is coming back for tomorrow. See how Friday evening plans are looking in our latest forecast.
