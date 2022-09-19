The Moline area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Once rain returns to the Quad Cities, it will not want to leave. Small chance of severe storms by the time we get to Sunday. Get all the details on rain timing & temperatures in our weekend forecast.
A warming trend Wednesday and Thursday in the Quad Cities with wind speeds increasing as well. Find out what temperatures are expected and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Above normal temperatures already today and getting even warmer for Friday. Find out how much temperatures will rise and when our next chance of showers and storms is in our updated forecast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Lots of sun today with comfortable temperatures. Clouds and temperatures will increase for Wednesday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it …
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index …
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …