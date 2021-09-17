 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

