The Moline area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A warming trend Wednesday and Thursday in the Quad Cities with wind speeds increasing as well. Find out what temperatures are expected and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Lots of sun today with comfortable temperatures. Clouds and temperatures will increase for Wednesday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally h…