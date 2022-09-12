Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.