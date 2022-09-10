Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Moline, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.