Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Moline, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.