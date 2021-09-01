The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Part…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Moline: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variab…