 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News