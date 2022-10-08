 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Moline, IL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

