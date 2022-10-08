Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Moline, IL
A strong cold front will bring isolated showers and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
Rain returns Wednesday and will stick around for Thursday as a cold front moves in. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what changes the cold front will bring in our weather update.
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but showers will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when rain will start and when it will peak in our latest forecast.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Normal temperatures for early October Monday. It's back to above normal temperatures Tuesday though. Find out how much we'll warm up and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
