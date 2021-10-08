Temperatures will be warm Friday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Moline, IL
