Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Moline, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.