Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Moline, IL
Updated
