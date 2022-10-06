Moline will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Moline, IL
Rain returns Wednesday and will stick around for Thursday as a cold front moves in. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what changes the cold front will bring in our weather update.
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but showers will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when rain will start and when it will peak in our latest forecast.
Normal temperatures for early October Monday. It's back to above normal temperatures Tuesday though. Find out how much we'll warm up and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
It's back to normal temperatures today in the Quad Cities area. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
