Moline will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
- Updated
Scattered showers this weekend weren't enough to put a dent in the region's drought, according to the National Weather Service.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fa…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it …
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will s…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. It looks to…