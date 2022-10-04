Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Moline. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.