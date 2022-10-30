Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Moline, IL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
