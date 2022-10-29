Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Moline, IL
