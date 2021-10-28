Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Moline, IL
