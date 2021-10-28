 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News