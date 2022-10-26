Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.