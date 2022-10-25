Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Moline, IL
