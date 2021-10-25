Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Moline, IL
