Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Moline, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph.