 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Moline, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News