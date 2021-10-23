Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. T…
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees …
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today.…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Moline will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Moline. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. T…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.