Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. T…
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees …
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Moline. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Moline will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.