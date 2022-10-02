Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.