Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Moline, IL

Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.