Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Local Weather

