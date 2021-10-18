 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Moline, IL

Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News