Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.