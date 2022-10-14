Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
Rain with one cold front this morning and more rain with a second cold front early this evening. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
Rain just in eastern Iowa during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Feeling great this afternoon! Sunny skies during the day, but clouds will increase tonight and rain will make a comeback on Tuesday. Find out when showers and storms are most likely here.
Temperatures will be well below normal today and the wind will make it feel even cooler. A few showers, but a better chance for Friday evening. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
Moline will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degree…
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Moline will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave …
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.