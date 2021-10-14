Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degree…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 55…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The ar…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.