The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degree…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 55…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Sunday. It loo…
For the drive home in Moline: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. T…