Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Moline, IL

Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

