Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Moline, IL

Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.