Moline will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Moline, IL
