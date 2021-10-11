The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Moline, IL
