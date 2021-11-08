Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should…
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Mo…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. It sho…
Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Molin…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.