Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Moline, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.