Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.