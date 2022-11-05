Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Moline, IL
A countywide burn ban issued by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency remains in effect as abnormally dry conditions persist across the area.
Look for increasing rain chances today and widespread rain Friday night as a cold front moves in. Much colder and very windy for Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front getting close to the area, showers are coming back tonight and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Chance of showers today, but it looks like more will be staying dry than seeing rain. How's trick-or-treating looking? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon with high temperatures around 15 degrees above normal for the first day of November. Even warmer for Wednesday! Find out how much in our latest forecast.
