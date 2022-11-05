Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Moline, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

