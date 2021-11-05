 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News