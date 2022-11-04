Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Moline, IL
