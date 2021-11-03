 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

