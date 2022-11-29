Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Moline, IL
