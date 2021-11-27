Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. …
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degree…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking…
This evening in Moline: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the …
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.