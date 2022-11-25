Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Moline, IL
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.