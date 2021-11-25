Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Moline, IL
